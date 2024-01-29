U.S. Air Force aerospace propulsion Airmen replace an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:02 Photo ID: 8219109 VIRIN: 240129-F-WH061-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.96 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance Airmen repair engine on C-17 Globemaster III [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.