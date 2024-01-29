Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division attend the Combined Training Conference at the War Room of Freeman Hall at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The attendees discussed over 130 combined training scheduled for this year. (Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8219080
|VIRIN:
|240130-O-A4449-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division Holds Combined Training Conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT