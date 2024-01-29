2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division Holds Combined Training Conference

Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division attend the Combined Training Conference at the War Room of Freeman Hall at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The attendees discussed over 130 combined training scheduled for this year. (Courtesy asset)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR