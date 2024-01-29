Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division Holds Combined Training Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division Holds Combined Training Conference

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2024

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division attend the Combined Training Conference at the War Room of Freeman Hall at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The attendees discussed over 130 combined training scheduled for this year. (Courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 01:45
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    operations
    readiness

