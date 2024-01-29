2nd Infantry/ ROK-U.S. Combined Division Holds Combined Training Conference

Members of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division pose for a group photo at the Hall of Heroes at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD members attended the Combined Training Conference at the War Room. (Courtesy asset)
