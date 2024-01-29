RAN Sailors Visit ESL

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Lt. Joseph Melbin, a Marine Engineering Officer from the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit, left, speaks with Chief Electronics Technician Ian Jordon, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), about integrating maintenance training and qualifications between the two services. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

