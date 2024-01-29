Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAN Sailors Visit ESL [Image 3 of 3]

    RAN Sailors Visit ESL

    GUAM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Lt. Joseph Melbin, a Marine Engineering Officer from the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit, left, speaks with Chief Electronics Technician Ian Jordon, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), about integrating maintenance training and qualifications between the two services. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

    ESL
    AUKUS

