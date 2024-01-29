RAN Sailors Visit ESL

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Members from the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit listen to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class John Najera, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a tour of the tender’s periscope repair shop. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

