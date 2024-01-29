Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAN Sailors Visit ESL [Image 2 of 3]

    RAN Sailors Visit ESL

    GUAM

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Members from the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit listen to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class John Najera, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a tour of the tender’s periscope repair shop. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

