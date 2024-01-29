NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Capt. Sean Bowers, executive director, Fleet Support Unit Australia, Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit, left, speaks with Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Brewer, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), about equipment used on the tender for maintenance. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 00:23
|Photo ID:
|8219025
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-MH959-3075
|Resolution:
|5906x3937
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAN Sailors Visit ESL [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
