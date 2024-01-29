NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 15, 2023) Capt. Sean Bowers, executive director, Fleet Support Unit Australia, Royal Australian Navy Fleet Support Unit, left, speaks with Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Brewer, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), about equipment used on the tender for maintenance. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 00:23 Photo ID: 8219025 VIRIN: 231115-N-MH959-3075 Resolution: 5906x3937 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAN Sailors Visit ESL [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.