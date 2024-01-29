240130-N-UF626-1828, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Classes Wesley Howard, left, and Pedro Torres, right, hoist a Rolling Airframe Missile onto an erector set aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8218586
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-UF626-1828
|Resolution:
|5786x3850
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
