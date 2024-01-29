USS New York Ammunition Onload

240130-N-UF626-1828, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Classes Wesley Howard, left, and Pedro Torres, right, hoist a Rolling Airframe Missile onto an erector set aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

