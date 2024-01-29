USS New York Ammunition Onload

240130-N-UF626-1772, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Fire Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Castillo, a Ship’s Self Defense System technician assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) removes the tie-down mechanism from a container of Rolling Airframe Missiles, Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

