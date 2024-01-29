240130-N-UF626-1625, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) hoist a Rolling Airframe Missile onto an erector set, Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8218584 VIRIN: 240130-N-UF626-1625 Resolution: 5908x3931 Size: 3.57 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.