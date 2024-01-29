Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 4 of 7]

    USS New York Ammunition Onload

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240130-N-UF626-1625, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) hoist a Rolling Airframe Missile onto an erector set, Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lpd21
    ammo onload
    rolling airframe missile

