USS New York Ammunition Onload

240130-N-UF626-1206, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Construction Electrician Matthew Wieber, from Clarksville, Tennessee moves a pallet of ordnance through the upper vehicle stowage area aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US