USS New York Ammunition Onload

240130-N-UF626-1206, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Construction Electrician Matthew Wieber, from Clarksville, Tennessee moves a pallet of ordnance through the upper vehicle stowage area aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8218583
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-UF626-1527
|Resolution:
|5224x3476
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
