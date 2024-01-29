240130-N-UF626-1494, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Steel Worker Constructionman Zachary DesVergnes, from Attleboro, Massachusetts moves a pallet of ordnance to a cargo elevator aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8218582
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-UF626-1494
|Resolution:
|5301x3527
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ATTLEBORO, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT