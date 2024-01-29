Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 2 of 7]

    USS New York Ammunition Onload

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240130-N-UF626-1494, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Steel Worker Constructionman Zachary DesVergnes, from Attleboro, Massachusetts moves a pallet of ordnance to a cargo elevator aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 21:13
    Photo ID: 8218582
    VIRIN: 240130-N-UF626-1494
    Resolution: 5301x3527
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: ATTLEBORO, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forklift
    lpd21
    ammo onload

