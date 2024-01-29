USS New York Ammunition Onload

240130-N-UF626-1206, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailors temporarily assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) guide a pallet of ordnance onto the flight deck of the ship, Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8218581
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-UF626-1206
|Resolution:
|5651x3760
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
