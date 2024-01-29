240130-N-UF626-1206, YORKTOWN, Va. – U.S. Navy Sailors temporarily assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) guide a pallet of ordnance onto the flight deck of the ship, Jan. 30, 2024. The New York was moored at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown for an ammunition onload. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8218581 VIRIN: 240130-N-UF626-1206 Resolution: 5651x3760 Size: 3.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.