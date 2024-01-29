Yorktown, Va. (January 30, 2024) MA3 John Ulrich is presented with a citation by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 21:05
|Photo ID:
|8218579
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-TG517-2039
|Resolution:
|4777x3298
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown holds first award quarters event of 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT