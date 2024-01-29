Yorktown, Va. (January 30, 2024) CT1 Snow, assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 21:02 Photo ID: 8218568 VIRIN: 240130-N-TG517-8068 Resolution: 4729x3446 Size: 2.27 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown holds first award quarters event of 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.