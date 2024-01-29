Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown holds first award quarters event of 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    NWS Yorktown holds first award quarters event of 2024

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (January 30, 2024) Master at Arms Chief Aaron J. Olander is presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, NWS Yorktown holds first award quarters event of 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Award Quarters
    Nelson Chapel

