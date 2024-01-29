Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorable moments 2024 [Image 5 of 8]

    Honorable moments 2024

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Latreal Figgers, from the 96th Security Forces Squadron, salutes during a full-honors funeral demonstration at the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Jan. 26, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 13 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8218291
    VIRIN: 240126-F-oc707-2004
    Resolution: 3000x2295
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable moments 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024
    Honorable moments 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    honor guard
    eglin
    graduation
    funeral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT