Honorable moments 2024

Air Force Airmen stand in a firing party line prior to a full-honors funeral demonstration at the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Jan. 26, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 123 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

