Senior Airman Michael Dossa, from the 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, waits to carry in the American flag prior to a full-honors funeral demonstration at the Honor Guard graduation ceremony Jan. 26, 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Approximately 13 new Airmen graduated from the 120-plus-hour course. The graduation demonstration includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8218288
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-oc707-2000
|Resolution:
|3000x2248
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorable moments 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
