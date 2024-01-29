Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing stretch prior to the 11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. The annual memorial run honors U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Estelle II who was killed in a shooting incident in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Estelle previously served at MacDill and has the 6th Communications Squadron facility named after him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8218093 VIRIN: 240126-F-TE518-1048 Resolution: 6805x4537 Size: 22.04 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.