Shayla Estelle provides opening remarks for the 11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Shayla’s father, U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Estelle II, was killed in a shooting incident in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The 6th Communications Squadron hosts an annual memorial run to honor his memory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Location: TAMPA, FL, US