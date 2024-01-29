Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K

    11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks for the 11th Annual Estelle Memorial 5K at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. The annual memorial run honors U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Estelle II who was killed in a shooting incident in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Estelle previously served at MacDill and has the 6th Communications Squadron facility named after him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
