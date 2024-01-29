U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas DiCapua, 23rd Fighter Group commander, inspects an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. DiCapua examined and graded maintainers and their aircraft during the Top Tiger competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:33 Photo ID: 8217975 VIRIN: 240126-F-RI324-1417 Resolution: 5066x3258 Size: 6.34 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.