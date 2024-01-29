Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 5 of 9]

    74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 23rd Wing leadership inspect an HH-60W Jolly Green II for the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. Leadership asked Airmen questions to test their aircraft knowledge and inspected each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8217972
    VIRIN: 240126-F-RI324-1369
    Resolution: 4961x3133
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    AirForce
    23rd Wing
    TeamMoody
    Top Tiger

