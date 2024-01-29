74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

U.S. Air Force 23rd Wing leadership inspect an HH-60W Jolly Green II for the Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. Leadership asked Airmen questions to test their aircraft knowledge and inspected each aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|01.26.2024
|01.31.2024 15:33
|8217972
|240126-F-RI324-1369
|4961x3133
|6.69 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|1
|0
