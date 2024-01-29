The 74th Fighter Generation Squadron’s tiger statue sits on the wing of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. The 74th FGS won the quarterly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8217970
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-RI324-1313
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
