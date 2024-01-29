74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

The 74th Fighter Generation Squadron’s tiger statue sits on the wing of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. The 74th FGS won the quarterly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

