74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan 26th, 2024. Sheets inspected the aircraft as one of the judges for the quarterly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

