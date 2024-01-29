U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan 26th, 2024. Sheets inspected the aircraft as one of the judges for the quarterly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8217969
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-RI324-1242
|Resolution:
|4810x3179
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
