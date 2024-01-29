74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Gallagher, 23rd Mission Support Group commander, tests Airmen on their aircraft knowledge during a Top Tiger Competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. The quarterly competition challenges dedicated crew chiefs on their capabilities and attention to detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

