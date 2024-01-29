U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Gallagher, 23rd Mission Support Group commander, tests Airmen on their aircraft knowledge during a Top Tiger Competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. The quarterly competition challenges dedicated crew chiefs on their capabilities and attention to detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8217968
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-RI324-1123
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
