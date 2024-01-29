Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 1 of 9]

    74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, tests Airmen on their aircraft knowledge during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. Top Tiger is a quarterly competition that tests dedicated and assistant dedicated crew chiefs’ knowledge of maintenance Air Force Instructions, appearance of uniform and aircraft, and condition of their aircraft maintenance logs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8217967
    VIRIN: 240126-F-RI324-1064
    Resolution: 5178x3381
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    This work, 74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    AirForce
    23rd Wing
    TeamMoody
    Top Tiger

