74th wins quarterly Top Tiger competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, tests Airmen on their aircraft knowledge during a Top Tiger competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26th, 2024. Top Tiger is a quarterly competition that tests dedicated and assistant dedicated crew chiefs’ knowledge of maintenance Air Force Instructions, appearance of uniform and aircraft, and condition of their aircraft maintenance logs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

