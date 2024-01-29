Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Johnson residents were advised to leave their faucets dripping overnigt as temperatures dropped below freezing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:02
    Photo ID: 8217837
    VIRIN: 240129-A-WU691-4412
    Resolution: 5311x4000
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts
    Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recovery
    winter weather
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    coordinated efforts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT