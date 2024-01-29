Fort Johnson residents were advised to leave their faucets dripping overnigt as temperatures dropped below freezing.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:02
|Photo ID:
|8217837
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-WU691-4412
|Resolution:
|5311x4000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS
Soldiers, Families weather icy blast thanks to coordinated efforts
