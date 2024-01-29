Chief of Naval Nurse Corps visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 31, 2024) – During a visit to San Antonio, Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins (right), director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Chief of Navy Nurse Corps, met with Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and Chief of the Navy Dental Corps at NMFSC headquarters. The Navy Nurse Corps is currently comprised of more than 2,566 active duty and reserve nurses who provide care or support patient care in more than 20 specialties. The Navy Dental Corps is comprised of more than 1,300 active duty and reserve dentists who are practicing or training in 14 different dental specialties. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

