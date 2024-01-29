Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Nurse Corps visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief of Naval Nurse Corps visits Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 31, 2024) – Cmdr. Kimberly Vesey (Nurse Corps), department head, Education, Planning and Integration (N75), Naval Medical Forces Support Command, speaks with Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins (right), director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Chief of Navy Nurse Corps, joined by Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, NMFSC commander and Chief of the Navy Dental Corps at NMFSC headquarters. The Navy Nurse Corps is currently comprised of more than 2,566 active duty and reserve nurses who provide care or support patient care in more than 20 specialties. The Navy Dental Corps is comprised of more than 1,300 active duty and reserve dentists who are practicing or training in 14 different dental specialties. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (Photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    Navy Nurse Corps
    America's Navy
    Joint Base San Antonio

