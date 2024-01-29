Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summit highlights education advances in 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Summit highlights education advances in 2023

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Victoria Salazar, a Child and Youth Services training specialist, demonstrates one of the STEM interactive learning resources to guests at the Fort Johnson Education Summit Jan. 18 at the Warrior Community Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8217777
    VIRIN: 240129-A-NY219-6760
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summit highlights education advances in 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Summit highlights education advances in 2023
    Summit highlights education advances in 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Summit highlights education advances in 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education summit
    STARBASE
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    advances in education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT