    STAFDEL DEPOT CUACUS VISIT

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, speaks to staff members from the House Military Depot Caucus at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2024. The congressional staff members have toured three AFSC bases to discuss current and future mission requirements to support the Air Force sustainment mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8217768
    VIRIN: 240123-F-ED303-1016
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    robotics
    STAFDEL
    F-15 radome
    House Military Depot Caucus

