Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building the future, one Tetrix prism robot at a time!

    Building the future, one Tetrix prism robot at a time!

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    A high school senior at Fort Campbell High School is developing future job skills by constructing a Tetrix prism robot, which will serve as a platform for learning robotics programming using Arduino software.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8217572
    VIRIN: 240111-D-D0522-9278
    Resolution: 3082x2465
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the future, one Tetrix prism robot at a time!, by Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoDEA Embraces Robotics as a Pathway to Future Workforce Skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robotics
    DoDEA Americas
    teaching the work force of the future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT