U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 437th Airlift Wing learn speed and precision during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. Explodeo prioritizes swift and precise deployment readiness, ensuring personnel can be rapidly and accurately directed to where they are most needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 10:36
|Photo ID:
|8217570
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-CG010-1108
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT