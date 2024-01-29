Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    EXPLODEO Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen stationed at Joint Base Charleston participate in a pre-deployment function line during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on January 22, 2024. Exercises like Explodeo are pivotal in achieving Air Mobility Command's strategic agility and operational preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8217569
    VIRIN: 220124-F-CG010-1164
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

