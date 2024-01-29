U.S. Air Force Airmen stationed at Joint Base Charleston participate in a pre-deployment function line during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on January 22, 2024. Exercises like Explodeo are pivotal in achieving Air Mobility Command's strategic agility and operational preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 10:36
|Photo ID:
|8217569
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-CG010-1164
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
