U.S. Air Force Airmen stationed at Joint Base Charleston participate in a pre-deployment function line during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on January 22, 2024. Exercises like Explodeo are pivotal in achieving Air Mobility Command's strategic agility and operational preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8217569 VIRIN: 220124-F-CG010-1164 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.21 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.