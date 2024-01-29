U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 437th Airlift Wing load a pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. Explodeo emphasizes the swift and precise deployment of personnel, ensuring readiness to swiftly project resources to critical areas as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)
This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
