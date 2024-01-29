Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    EXPLODEO Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 437th Airlift Wing load a pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing during the Explodeo exercise at Joint Base Charleston Carolina, Jan. 22, 2024. Explodeo emphasizes the swift and precise deployment of personnel, ensuring readiness to swiftly project resources to critical areas as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1 st Class Carl Good)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXPLODEO Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

