    Modernization: Out with the old, in with the new [Image 2 of 2]

    Modernization: Out with the old, in with the new

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell participate in the Central Issue Facility (CIF) Clothing Right Size Initiative. This initiative aims to provide a streamlined process for the receipt, storage, issue, exchange, and return of all authorized organizational clothing and individual equipment for the 101st Airborne Division (Assault) and Fort Campbell tenant units.

    This work, Modernization: Out with the old, in with the new [Image 2 of 2], by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

