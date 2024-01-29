Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Multi-Large Deck Event

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240131-N-SB142-1287 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) From left to right, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel K. Inouye (DDG 118), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sail in formation during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE). The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 08:49
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Flyover
    Navy
    Power Projection
    Multi-Large Deck Event

