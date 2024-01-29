Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM [Image 3 of 4]

    16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, right, 16th Air Force deputy commander, coins Master Sgt. Casey Stewart, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron RC-135 Rivet Joint productions superintendent, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2024. Hensley visited intelligence and cyber squadrons across the installation to get firsthand insight on their missions and to recognize outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8217207
    VIRIN: 240129-F-XA271-1115
    Resolution: 6109x4073
    Size: 20.71 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    Air Forces Cyber
    16th AF
    100thARW

