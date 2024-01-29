16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, right, 16th Air Force deputy commander, coins Master Sgt. Casey Stewart, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron RC-135 Rivet Joint productions superintendent, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2024. Hensley visited intelligence and cyber squadrons across the installation to get firsthand insight on their missions and to recognize outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

