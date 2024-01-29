16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, left, 16th Air Force deputy commander, coins Staff Sgt. Donald Harris, 25th Intelligence Squadron Detachment 2 aviation resource management specialist, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2024. Hensley visited intelligence and cyber squadrons across the installation to get firsthand insight on their missions and to recognize outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

