U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, right, 16th Air Force deputy commander, coins Maj. Clay Francis, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron electronic warfare officer, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 29, 2024. Hensley visited intelligence and cyber squadrons across the installation to get firsthand insight on their missions and to recognize outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8217205
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-XA271-1132
|Resolution:
|6035x4023
|Size:
|12 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th AF Deputy Commander visits RAFM [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
