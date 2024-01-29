Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Trilateral Exercise 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Trilateral Exercise 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marissa Johnson 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240131-N-RD316-1705 1894 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) From left to right, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel K. Inouye (DDG 118), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) along with aircraft assigned to Carrier Airwing Two sail and fly in formation during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE). The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Trilateral Exercise 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Marissa Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Trilateral Exercise 2024
    MC3 Marissa Johnson

