    NSF Diego Garcia Conducts MLK Remembrance Event [Image 3 of 3]

    NSF Diego Garcia Conducts MLK Remembrance Event

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, attend a Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance event hosted by the Diego Garcia multicultural committee in the island room Jan. 31, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell WIlliams)

