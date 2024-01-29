Cmdr. Clifton Butler, assigned to U.S. Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit, gives a speech during a Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance event hosted by the Diego Garcia multicultural committee in the island room Jan. 31, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 02:42 Photo ID: 8217088 VIRIN: 240131-N-VD231-1134 Resolution: 4154x3776 Size: 1.57 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Conducts MLK Remembrance Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.