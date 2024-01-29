Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Recruiters visit Pearl Harbor Memorial [Image 4 of 4]

    National Guard Recruiters visit Pearl Harbor Memorial

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The USS Missouri is docked at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, HI, on Jan 30th 2024. Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard paid their respects to the fallen service members in the December 7th attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
