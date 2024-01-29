National Guard Recruiters visit Pearl Harbor Memorial

The USS Missouri is docked at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, HI, on Jan 30th 2024. Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard paid their respects to the fallen service members in the December 7th attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024