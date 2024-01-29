Fort Cavazos receives the Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, visits Fort Cavazos, Texas, January 30, 2024. During the visit, she saw a demonstration of the new XM30, an armored transport vehicle, that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The Secretary of the Army is responsible for decisions impacting nearly one million Active, Guard, and Reserve Soldiers and more than 330,000 Army civilians. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel Vazquez)

