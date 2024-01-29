U.S. Air Force Aircrew, 73d Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, maintain the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Northern Strike 24-1, Jan. 25, 2024, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 24-1, Winter Strike, is a premier reserve component training event that provides Joint fires integration training in support of Special Forces full mission profile (FMP) in a contested cold weather environment. Participating U.S. military training units build readiness by conducting joint all-domain, cold-weather operations designed to meet the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8216909 VIRIN: 240125-Z-GS745-2655 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.26 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 24-1 [Image 31 of 31], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.