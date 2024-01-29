Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos receives the Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, climbs into the new XM30 armored transport vehicle, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, January 30, 2024. The Secretary of the Army is responsible for decisions impacting nearly one million Active, Guard, and Reserve Soldiers and more than 330,000 Army civilians. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel Vazquez)

