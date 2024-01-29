Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 24-1 [Image 17 of 31]

    Air Force demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 24-1

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Aircrew, 73d Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, maintain the AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Northern Strike 24-1, Jan. 25, 2024, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 24-1, Winter Strike, is a premier reserve component training event that provides Joint fires integration training in support of Special Forces full mission profile (FMP) in a contested cold weather environment. Participating U.S. military training units build readiness by conducting joint all-domain, cold-weather operations designed to meet the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8216894
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-GS745-1951
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.65 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Alpena
    Camp Grayling
    Innovation
    AC-130J
    NS241
    Northern Strike 24-1

