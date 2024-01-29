Manelu members and volunteers pose for a photo after a sports fest at Toto Gardens in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Jan. 27, 2024. Manelu translates to ‘big brother, big sister’ in the Chamorro language. The sports fest included a sack race, tug of war, football and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:37 Photo ID: 8216833 VIRIN: 240127-F-CX880-1374 Resolution: 3880x2586 Size: 6.06 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Wing Airmen volunteer for Mane’lu sports fest [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.