    36th Wing Airmen volunteer for Mane’lu sports fest [Image 7 of 7]

    36th Wing Airmen volunteer for Mane’lu sports fest

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Manelu members and volunteers pose for a photo after a sports fest at Toto Gardens in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Jan. 27, 2024. Manelu translates to ‘big brother, big sister’ in the Chamorro language. The sports fest included a sack race, tug of war, football and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8216833
    VIRIN: 240127-F-CX880-1374
    Resolution: 3880x2586
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 1
    This work, 36th Wing Airmen volunteer for Mane’lu sports fest [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

